Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BayCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

BCML opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million. Research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCML. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

