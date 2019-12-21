Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,849,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

