Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Michaels Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

