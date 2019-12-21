Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

