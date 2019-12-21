Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944,029 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

