Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

