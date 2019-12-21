Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $42,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $463.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.