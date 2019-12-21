Millennium Management LLC Sells 140,744 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of National CineMedia worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.27 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

