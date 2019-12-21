Millennium Management LLC Sells 152,126 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,126 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $991.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

