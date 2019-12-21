Millennium Management LLC Sells 188,094 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.