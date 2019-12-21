Millennium Management LLC Sells 294,649 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,649 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $18,660,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 369,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

