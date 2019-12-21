Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,989,854 Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,989,854 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of OneSmart International Edun Gr worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Carlyle Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

NYSE:ONE opened at $6.79 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.32.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

