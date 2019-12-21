Millennium Management LLC Sells 469,048 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469,048 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 102.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CMP opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

