Millennium Management LLC Sells 99,677 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $8,527,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAA. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42. IAA has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

