Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 409,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

