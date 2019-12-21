Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 682,832 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 580.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 261,680 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 171,027 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 132,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $264.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Also, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $254,190.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,386. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

