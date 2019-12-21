Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,549 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

