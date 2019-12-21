Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,040 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Recro Pharma worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.35. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

