Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,419,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

