Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,414 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.