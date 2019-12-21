Mincoin Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $72,093.00 and $40.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Mincoin

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,091,609 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.