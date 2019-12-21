MINDOL Hits Market Capitalization of $818.22 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00066774 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $818.22 million and $3.36 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00603567 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000814 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,558,079 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

