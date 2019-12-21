MinexCoin (MNX) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $272,259.00 and approximately $46,476.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,505,165 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,193 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

