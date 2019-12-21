Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0087

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $533,451.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, Bithumb and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,831,279 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, FCoin and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

