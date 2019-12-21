Mixin (XIN) Market Cap Achieves $89.71 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $89.71 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $191.45 or 0.02664753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,590 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

