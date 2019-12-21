MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. MNPCoin has a market cap of $8,956.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, MNPCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro.

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

