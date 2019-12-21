MOAC Achieves Market Cap of $14.63 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $2,276.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official website is moac.io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

