Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,894,000 after buying an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 868,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. 6,347,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

