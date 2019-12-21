MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Tops $956,461.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $956,461.00 and $489.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009965 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003086 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 177,599,177 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

