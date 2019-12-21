Mooncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $764.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $764.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008493 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,320,890,167 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

