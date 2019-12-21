Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Mplx by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mplx by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Mplx has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

