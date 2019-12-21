MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

MTSC opened at $47.53 on Friday. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu bought 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after buying an additional 254,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,765,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

