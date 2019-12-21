MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, IDCM and Cashierest. Over the last week, MVL has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $133,036.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, Cashierest, UEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.