Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 1,121,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

