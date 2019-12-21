Namecoin Price Tops $0.42 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00549465 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bitsane, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex, C-Patex, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

