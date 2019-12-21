NANJCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $347,774.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $347,774.00 and approximately $2,102.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

