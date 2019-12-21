Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.70% of Nanometrics worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

