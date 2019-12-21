Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $781,872.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $781,872.00 and approximately $249,020.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065611 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,062,485 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.