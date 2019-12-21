National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.34. 8,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,388. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

