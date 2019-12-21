National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after purchasing an additional 446,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,038,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,510,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,361,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,186,000 after buying an additional 216,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

