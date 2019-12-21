National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 357.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of National Presto Industries worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 1,415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

