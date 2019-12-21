NavCoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.12 million and $87,115.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052389 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,947,545 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

