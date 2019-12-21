Nebula AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $619,391.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $619,391.00 and $407.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,875,022,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

