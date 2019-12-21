Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.