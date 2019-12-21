NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $244.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.14 million to $246.68 million. NetGear posted sales of $288.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $990.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.93 million to $992.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.65 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $213,617.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,095 shares of company stock worth $462,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $734.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.59. NetGear has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $53.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

