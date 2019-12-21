Neumark Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, HitBTC, YoBit and Liqui. Neumark has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $510.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,267,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,728,878 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

