Neutral Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,671.00 and approximately $38,124.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.