Neutron Hits Market Capitalization of $452,019.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Neutron has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $452,019.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

