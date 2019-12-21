New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

