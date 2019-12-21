Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of Newpark Resources worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

